Home
  • Article Image Alt Text

Center ISD: Auction Being Held September 8

Fri, 08/27/2021 - 9:47am Ourtown1
Sydney Brookshire

 

Center ISD School Auction/Sale

When: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 8-11 a.m.

Where: Old Bus Barn on Stadium Drive

Up for auction: Busses, Cars, a truck, miscellaneous school items: desks, cabinets, etc.

 

To enter a sealed bid on a vehicle: 

Before the auction: call Amanda Kirby 936.598.2880

Day-of Auction: bring to old or new bus barn.

 

Sydney Brookshire

District Media Coordinator

Center High School Librarian

UIL Assistant Coordinator

Yearbook Adviser 

https://www.facebook.com/CenterSchools/https://www.instagram.com/centerisd/

936.598.6173 ext: 2214

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media