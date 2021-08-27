Center ISD: Auction Being Held September 8
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 9:47am Ourtown1
Center ISD School Auction/Sale
When: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 8-11 a.m.
Where: Old Bus Barn on Stadium Drive
Up for auction: Busses, Cars, a truck, miscellaneous school items: desks, cabinets, etc.
To enter a sealed bid on a vehicle:
Before the auction: call Amanda Kirby 936.598.2880
Day-of Auction: bring to old or new bus barn.
Sydney Brookshire
District Media Coordinator
Center High School Librarian
UIL Assistant Coordinator
Yearbook Adviser
936.598.6173 ext: 2214