Center ISD: Auction Being Held September 8

Center ISD School Auction/Sale

When: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 8-11 a.m.

Where: Old Bus Barn on Stadium Drive

Up for auction: Busses, Cars, a truck, miscellaneous school items: desks, cabinets, etc.

To enter a sealed bid on a vehicle:

Before the auction: call Amanda Kirby 936.598.2880

Day-of Auction: bring to old or new bus barn.

Sydney Brookshire

District Media Coordinator

Center High School Librarian

UIL Assistant Coordinator

Yearbook Adviser

936.598.6173 ext: 2214