Brookshire Brothers - "Doing our part"

Lufkin, TX (April 7, 2020) – Brookshire Brothers thanks its shoppers for joining with them to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The Lufkin-based grocer appreciates the care its customers have shown for our employee-owners and each other by practicing social distancing and healthy habits while shopping. This way the community grocer can continue to provide food and essential goods in the safest manner possible. Here are some of the ways our folks on the front lines are working to keep our stores safe, stocked and open to serve our communities:

Urging customers to send someone else to shop if you believe you, or anyone with whom you have had close contact with may have an active case of COVID-19 or are tested and the results are pending, or have symptoms of fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath.

Reminding customers to have only one family member in the store shopping at one time.

Encouraging social distancing through store signage, floor decals and ongoing in store announcements.

Installing plexiglass partitions at each check lane, pharmacy counter, deli counter and courtesy booth.

Sanitizing high touch areas continuously and reinforcing proper handwashing, disinfecting and cough covering practices.

Monitoring the wellbeing of our employee-owners.

Reminding shoppers to leave their reusable shopping bags at home.

Inviting our customers to bag their own groceries if they’d like. Please let your cashier know when you enter the check lane that you’ll be sacking your own.

Encouraging shoppers to only purchase what they need for their family, be mindful about leaving product on the shelves for others and offer to shop for a friend or neighbor in need.

Keeping updated on COVID-19 through official websites like www.cdc.gov , www.dshs.texas.gov and www.ldh.la.gov

Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston says, “Every day we receive messages from our shoppers across Texas and Louisiana describing our front line employee owners and their efforts as heroic. They are our heroes, working tirelessly to ensure our customers have access to essential products and services.” To recognize that, the company implemented bonuses in mid-March for all hourly workers. Brookshire Brothers and its team members are doing their best along with the rest of the country to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Alston adds, “We believe it is our shared responsibility to help flatten the curve. We appreciate the support of the community as we walk through this together.”

ABOUT BROOKSHIRE BROTHERS

Brookshire Brothers is a 100 % employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin, Texas. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates more than 116 retail locations stretching west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Though its focus remains on traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in their stores and is known for its good people providing good food and doing good deeds in the communities they serve. https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/