Blood Drive, Battle of the Badges

It's Battle of the Badges, a Community-wide Blood Drive - Center Police Department vs Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 10 am until 4 pm at the Center Community House. Come save lives and support your local Law Enforcement!

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be set up inside the Center Community House and will be set for regular whole blood or Automation (plasma, platelets).

Every successful donor will receive a T-shirt/Beach Towel. Every attempted donor will be entered into a raffle for cool door prizes!

In addition to the Blood Drive, there will be Food Trucks: Casa Del Bayou, Be Blessed BBQ, and Mama Rose Italian Ice set up outside. Even if you cannot donate, come by and show us your support, and fill your bellies.

To schedule a donation time, please go to www.giveblood.org or contact Amy Lindley 598-2450 (Center Police Dept) or Leah Chase 598-5600 (Shelby County SO).

The Center Community House is located at 425 San Augustine Street, Center, Texas.

Facebook Event Link:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/2669744803329108? acontext=%7B%22event_action_ history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism% 22%3A%22calendar_tab_event%22% 2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark_ calendar%22%7D]%7D