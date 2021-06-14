Bears School Supply list for 2021-22
2021 2022
1 package of white cardstock
1 package of colored cardstock
1 package of Manila paper
1 package of construction paper
1 pkg. white copy paper 4 red folders
12 glue sticks
4 boxes of crayons
2 boxes of tissue
- pkg. washable markers
- bottles of white glue 1 pkg. watercolors
1 large package of baby wipes
1 pkg. 4 counts Play-Dough brand play dough 1 box of gallon bfill9ies
1 box of quart bags
- set of headphones for computer use (No Earbuds) 1 pkg. plain paper plates with no designs
Large Backpack (no rollers)
Plastic Nap Mats only (No Fabric mats, No Coverings for mats, No Pillows.)
- Primary Journals
2 Primary Handwriting Tablets
- Pkg. Construction Paper 1 Pkg. Manilla Paper
- Pkg 24 Count Pencils
1 Pair of Fiskars Scissors
6 Pkg. 24 Count Crayola Crayons
12 Glue Sticks
1 Bottle Eimers Glue
1 Pkg Water Paint
- Pkg. Washable Markers (Classic Primary Colors)
- Mead Composition Notebooks 4 Plastic Folders with Brads
1 Large Backpack
1 Pkg Play-Doh (Only Play-Doh Brand Please) 2 Kleenex
1 Pair of Headphones They will be used daily)
1 Set of Clothes in a Ziploc bag with their name on the bag. 1 Box of Gallon Size Ziploc Bags BOYS ONLY
1 Box of Quart Size Ziploc Bags GIRLS ONLY