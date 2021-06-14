Home

Bears School Supply list for 2021-22

Mon, 06/14/2021
Mid Johnson

Pre K School Supply List

2021 2022

1 package of white cardstock

1 package of colored cardstock

1 package of Manila paper

1 package of construction paper

1 pkg. white copy paper 4 red folders

12 glue sticks

4 boxes of crayons

2 boxes of tissue

  1. pkg. washable markers
  2. bottles of white glue 1 pkg. watercolors

1 large package of baby wipes

1 pkg. 4 counts Play-Dough brand play dough 1 box of gallon bfill9ies

1 box of quart bags

  1. set of headphones for computer use (No Earbuds) 1 pkg. plain paper plates with no designs

Large Backpack (no  rollers)

Plastic Nap Mats only (No Fabric mats, No Coverings for mats, No Pillows.)

 

Kindergarten Supply List

  1. Primary Journals

2 Primary Handwriting Tablets

  1. Pkg. Construction Paper 1 Pkg. Manilla Paper
  2. Pkg  24 Count Pencils

1 Pair of Fiskars Scissors

6 Pkg. 24 Count Crayola Crayons

12 Glue Sticks

1 Bottle Eimers Glue

1 Pkg Water Paint

  1. Pkg. Washable Markers (Classic Primary Colors)
  2. Mead Composition Notebooks 4 Plastic Folders with Brads

1 Large Backpack

1 Pkg Play-Doh (Only Play-Doh Brand Please) 2 Kleenex

1 Pair of Headphones  They will be used daily)

1 Set of Clothes in a Ziploc bag with their name on the bag. 1 Box of Gallon Size Ziploc Bags                      BOYS ONLY

1 Box of Quart Size Ziploc Bags      GIRLS ONLY

