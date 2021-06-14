Bears School Supply list for 2021-22

Pre K School Supply List 2021 2022 1 package of white cardstock 1 package of colored cardstock 1 package of Manila paper 1 package of construction paper 1 pkg. white copy paper 4 red folders 12 glue sticks 4 boxes of crayons 2 boxes of tissue pkg. washable markers bottles of white glue 1 pkg. watercolors 1 large package of baby wipes 1 pkg. 4 counts Play-Dough brand play dough 1 box of gallon bfill9ies 1 box of quart bags set of headphones for computer use (No Earbuds) 1 pkg. plain paper plates with no designs Large Backpack (no rollers) Plastic Nap Mats only (No Fabric mats, No Coverings for mats, No Pillows.)

Kindergarten Supply List

Primary Journals

2 Primary Handwriting Tablets

Pkg. Construction Paper 1 Pkg. Manilla Paper Pkg 24 Count Pencils

1 Pair of Fiskars Scissors

6 Pkg. 24 Count Crayola Crayons

12 Glue Sticks

1 Bottle Eimers Glue

1 Pkg Water Paint

Pkg. Washable Markers (Classic Primary Colors) Mead Composition Notebooks 4 Plastic Folders with Brads

1 Large Backpack

1 Pkg Play-Doh (Only Play-Doh Brand Please) 2 Kleenex

1 Pair of Headphones They will be used daily)

1 Set of Clothes in a Ziploc bag with their name on the bag. 1 Box of Gallon Size Ziploc Bags BOYS ONLY

1 Box of Quart Size Ziploc Bags GIRLS ONLY