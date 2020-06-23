Austin Bank Named “One of 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas”

Austin Bank was recently named one of the 2020 Best Companies to Work for in Texas.

The Bank was recognized and honored on Thursday, June 18 at the Texas Association of Business virtual awards presentation. This is the twelfth consecutive year for Austin Bank to receive this honor.

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), the Texas State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management (TSC-SHRM) and Best Companies Group.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process (25% employer questionnaire / 75% employee feedback) to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The 2020 list is comprised of 100 companies which benefit the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. Austin Bank ranked #14 in the medium sized company category.

“Austin Bank is especially proud to receive this honor because it came from the input of our employees,” said Jeff Austin III, Vice Chairman of the Board.

“The success of our Bank has been built by a wonderful team of dedicated, professional employees. Our employees are the face of Austin Bank not only within the Bank, going the extra mile to serve our customers, but also out in our communities helping others. To support our employees and their vital contributions, it is our goal to provide the best possible workplace environment,” said Austin. “Every employee is encouraged to continue learning and developing their career; and to become involved in their local community in order to make the best place to work also the best to live and the best place to bank.”

Austin Bank is a community bank with $1.9 billion in assets. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, Austin Bank serves the needs of families and businesses with 479 employees in 34 locations, 24 cities and twelve counties. During 2019, Austin Bank employees gave countless hours of volunteer service, and the Bank contributed almost $700,000 in direct support of local education, the arts, literacy, health and housing needs. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 111 years of serving the banking industry.

For more information about Austin Bank, please visit www.austinbank.com

For information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit www.bestcompaniestx.com.