Application Deadline Nearing for DETCOG Solid Waste Grants

The deadline for receipt of Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) Solid Waste Grant applications is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021. DETCOG anticipates awarding grants totaling $36,305.62 for FY 2021.

Each application will be judged by the DETCOG Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) in accordance with the SWAC Project Review and Scoring Guidelines. This year there can be up to 2 grants at a maximum of $18,152.00 each.

Applications for projects in the following categories will be accepted: Local

Enforcement, Litter and Illegal Dumping Cleanup and Community Collection Events, Source Reduction and Recycling, Local Solid Waste Management Plans, Household Hazardous Waste Management, Technical Studies, Educational and Training Projects, and other projects not included in these categories which meet TCEQ criteria.

The grants are available to Cities, Counties, Public Schools, School Districts, River Authorities as well as General and Special Law Districts with the authority and responsibility for water quality protection or municipal solid waste management. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply. Funding for the DETCOG Solid Waste Grants comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

Applications are available on DETCOG’s website at “www.detcog.gov”. For more information, or to request an application packet, please contact Regional Services Specialist Carolyn Stephenson by email at CStephenson@detcog.gov or by phone at (936) 634-2247 ext. 5353.