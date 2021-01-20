Angelina Arts Alliance and City of Lufkin to Host First Cultural District

Planning Advisory Committee Meetings This Month

LUFKIN, TEXAS: The one-year planning initiative to ascertain readiness and ability to achieve a state

designated cultural district for Downtown Lufkin begins next week with two meetings with the project’s

advisory committee:

Friday, January 22 (3–5 PM)

Pines Theater (in-person observing COVID protocols)

Monday, January 25 (3–5 PM)

Via Zoom (meeting link to be provided to participants)

Members of the press are invited and encouraged to participate and observe.

Angelina Arts, in partnership with the City of Lufkin, serves as principal collaborator in leading the meeting of

the 40 plus member advisory committee that was formed in December of 2020.

“We are so excited continue our Cultural District planning process,” stated Allen. “Over the next few months,

we will be learning about cultural districts, including speaking with successful cultural districts from around

the nation, and shaping the future direction of arts and culture in not only Lufkin, but our surrounding

region.”