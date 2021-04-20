TEXARKANA, Texas – Marketing students at Texas A&M University-Texarkana

recently held an event on campus where they discussed various ways to discern

misinformation online- misinformation that can often spark violence. The

students set up an information table in TAMUT’s University Center lobby and

presented fake news trivia and questionnaires to nearly a hundred students,

faculty, and staff members.

The live event was designed to educate and inform the student body about the

benefits of unifying their campus to reduce violence and terrorism. At the end of

the event a panel of student judges awarded cash prizes to the three students

who demonstrated the best understanding of how to distinguish fact from fiction

online.

The students will host another information table on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Bramlett Field in Spring Lake Park. This event is open to

TAMUT students and the Texarkana community. Students from the Marketing

Promotions class will play games and share personal stories of those victimized by

online misinformation with the audience. Attendees will learn the importance of

fact-checking information online.

The Eagle iSite campaign is the culmination of a program the TAMUT marketing

students have been participating in this semester through the DHS Collegiate

Invent2Prevent Violence Challenge in conjunction with EdVenture Partners. The

challenge is designed to give students a unique, real-world business experience

creating a marketing campaign for a national organization. “Through this project, I

have learned a lot about misinformation online and its impact on society,” said

Candice Wright, project lead. The class has made its own Eagle iSite website

(www.eagleisite.com) that serves as a hub for students and community members,

empowering them to become active advocates against spreading misinformation

online.

About TexasA&M; University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-

Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with

academically challenging, engaging, and rewarding educational experiences

through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular

programming, research, and service.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a vital mission: to secure the

nation from the many threats we face. This requires the dedication of more than

240,000 employees in jobs that range from aviation and border security to

emergency response, from cybersecurity analyst to chemical facility inspector.

The Department’s duties are wide-ranging, and its goal is clear – keeping America

safe. The core goal of The Office of Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention’s

efforts is to equip and empower local efforts – including peers, teachers,

community leaders, and law enforcement – to prevent individuals from mobilizing

to violence before it becomes a law enforcement matter.

EdVenture Partners has teamed up with nearly 1,000 academic institutions in

over 75 countries. They specialize in peer-to-peer, experiential learning programs

while addressing marketing, communication, social causes, and sales-related

challenges.