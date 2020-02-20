Home
ALIVE AFTER FIVE CELEBRATION IN HONOR OF HOSPITAL’S 45TH ANNIVERSARY

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 2:05pm Ourtown1
Reagan Best

 

WHAT

In 1975, Nacogdoches Medical Center was founded by 15 physicians and community leaders who shared a passion for providing high quality patient care

and wanted to make a difference in the way medicine was practiced in Nacogdoches.

 

Please join us, Thursday, February 27th at 5:30 pm, as we proudly celebrate our 45th anniversary; our history, our distinguished accomplishments,

and the opportunity to continue to serve the community we so deeply love.

 

Enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages by R&K Distributors, Inc. and enter to win awesome door prizes prsented by The Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce from The Fredonia Hotel & Convention Center, Lasting Impressions, Macy May, Giddy Up Glamour Nacogdoches, and Red House Winery!

 

WHEN & WHERE

Thursday, February 27th at 5:30 pm

Nacogdoches Medical Center – Physician Parking Area

4920 NE Stallings Drive, Nacogdoches, TX 75965
