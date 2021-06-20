Agenda for Commissioners Court and Agenda for Budget Workshop

COMMISSIONERS’ COURT

SPECIAL MEETING

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County

Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 23 rd day of June 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the

Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and

consider action on the following items:

1. Approve and pay weekly expenses.

2. Approve current Payroll.

3. Public comments on Agenda item.

4. Proclamation declaring June as Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.

5. Discuss and possibly approve the authorization for the County to issue requests for

proposals (RFP) for administrative services and requests for qualifications (RFQs) for

professional services for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

6. Adjourn.

COMMISSIONERS’ COURT

BUDGET WORKSHOP

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Notice is hereby given that a Workshop of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’

The court will be held on the 23 rd day of June 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County

The courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action

on the following items:

1. Work on the budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 with Elected Officials.

2. Adjourn.