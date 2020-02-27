50 Women of Impact award $9,000 to Timpson Volunteer Ambulance Service

The 50 Women of Impact organization met on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and awarded a check in the amount of $9,000 to the Timpson Voluntary Ambulance Service (TVAS). Tracy Lee, TVAS Administrator, and TVAS Secretary, Annette Alva, accepted the check at the meeting.

Timpson Volunteer Ambulance Service was established in 1977 and is operated totally by volunteers. It depends for funding on donations and monies collected from insurance on patients transported to hospitals. TVAS is currently working to raise funds to replace their ambulance that has been in service for almost 15 years.

The 50 Women of Impact group first met to organize in 2017. The original plan was to have 50 women to join who were willing to donate $100 quarterly each year ($400 total for one fiscal yea per member). The total who first committed to this group in 2017 was 94 members.

Some of the community groups who have benefitted from donations from 50 Women of Impact include the following: Fannie Brown Booth Memorial Library; Shelby County Outreach Ministries; Boo’s Battle Cancer Fund; Jon, Macy, and Misty Bush Foundation; Shelby County Welfare Board; Timpson Food for Thought Pantry; AgriLife Extension of Shelby County; HOPE Community Medical; and Community Christian Services of Joaquin.

Timpson Mayor Debra Smith stated, “It is so exciting to be a small part of something with such big benefits to our communities.”

The 50 Women of Impact meets each quarter to contribute funds to a community organization which has been chosen from previously-submitted applications. 50 Women has a Facebook page and accepts new members.