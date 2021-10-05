45th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival Queen Crowned

Congratulations to the 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Queen’s Court. Emilee Eliott was crowned the 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Senior Queen and Carly Gray was crowned the 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Junior Queen at the coronation held Saturday, October 2nd. Senior first runner-up was Princess Kate Lawson. Junior first runner-up was Princess Kendall Murry and junior second runner-up was Princess Gracie Leach.

Children of the Court during the East Texas Poultry Festival pageant were Miss Everly Windham, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Clayton Windham; Thomas Vance Payne, son of Mr. and Mrs. Josh Payne; Miss Codi West, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chase West; and Mason Blackshear, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wil Blackshear.

Thank you to the East Texas Poultry Festival Queen’s court platinum sponsor High Roller Wells for making the pageant a huge success. Gold sponsors for the event were Dazzle Me Pink and Blue and JML Management.

The 2021 East Texas Poultry Festival Opening Ceremonies, sponsored by Focused Care of Center, will be held under the Big Tent at 10:00 a.m., Thursday morning, October 7th Queen Emilee and Queen Carly and the court will cut the feathers opening the festival.

Thank you to Farmers State Bank, Poultry Festival Presenting Sponsor; and Festival Gold Sponsors, City of Center, Pilgrim’s Pride, Raymond Motor Company and Tyson Foods.

See you at the Festival.

For additional information, call Shelby County Chamber of Commerce 936-598-3682 or email info@shelbycountychamber.com.