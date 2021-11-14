2021 Shelby County Christmas Parade
Sun, 11/14/2021 - 11:48pm Ourtown1
Deborah Chadwick
Presented by The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce
Saturday, December 4, 2021
6:00pm
Center Downtown Square
Be apart of the 2021 Lighted Christmas Parade on our beautiful downtown square. Floats, pick up trucks, golf carts, bikes, walkers – all are welcome and encouraged to join in the fun!! There is no entrance fee.
Applications and guidelines are available on the Chamber website at www.shelbycountychamber.com or you may contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or email info@shelbycountychamber.com.