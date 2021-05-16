Home

2021 All Sports Summer Camps

Sun, 05/16/2021 - 9:34am Ourtown1
Sydney Brookshire, Center ISD District Media Coordinator
2021 ALL SPORTS SUMMER CAMPS

 

June 1, 2, & 3 

ROUGHRIDER BASKETBALL CAMP  ($40/Camper or 2 or more siblings $30 each)

  • Intermediate Gym

  • Boys entering grades 1st - 3rd  (8:30am to 11:30am)

  • Boys entering grades 4th - 8th (12:30pm to 3:30pm)

 

June 8, 9, & 10  

LADY RIDERS VOLLEYBALL CAMP ($30)

  • Middle School Gym

  • 3rd - 5th grades (9am to 11am)

  • 6th - 8th grades (1pm to 3pm)

 

June 14, 15, 16,  & 17 

LADY RIDERS BASKETBALL CAMP ($30)

  • High School Gym

  • 1st - 5th grades (9am)

  • 6th - 8th grades (1pm)

 

June 21, 22, 23, & 24  

GIRLS AND BOYS SOCCER CAMP ($25)

  • High School Football Field

  • Incoming 5th - 9th graders

 

June 28, 29, & 30  

LADY RIDERS SOFTBALL & RIDER BASEBALL CAMP ($30)

  • High School Softball Field & Baseball Field

  • 1st - 5th grades (9am to 11am)

  • 6th- 8th grades (1pm to 3pm)

 

July 19, 20, &21

RIDER FOOTBALL CAMP ($20)

  • High School Football Field

  • 1st - 5th grades (9am to 11am)

 

July 26, 27, & 28

RIDER FOOTBALL CAMP ($20)

  • High School Football Field

  • 6th - 8th grades (9am to 11am)

East Texas Press

PO Box 2594
Lindale, TX 75771
Office: (936) 254-5050
news@easttexaspress.com

Subscriber Links

Surf New Media