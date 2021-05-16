2021 All Sports Summer Camps
June 1, 2, & 3
ROUGHRIDER BASKETBALL CAMP ($40/Camper or 2 or more siblings $30 each)
-
Intermediate Gym
-
Boys entering grades 1st - 3rd (8:30am to 11:30am)
-
Boys entering grades 4th - 8th (12:30pm to 3:30pm)
June 8, 9, & 10
LADY RIDERS VOLLEYBALL CAMP ($30)
-
Middle School Gym
-
3rd - 5th grades (9am to 11am)
-
6th - 8th grades (1pm to 3pm)
June 14, 15, 16, & 17
LADY RIDERS BASKETBALL CAMP ($30)
-
High School Gym
-
1st - 5th grades (9am)
-
6th - 8th grades (1pm)
June 21, 22, 23, & 24
GIRLS AND BOYS SOCCER CAMP ($25)
-
High School Football Field
-
Incoming 5th - 9th graders
June 28, 29, & 30
LADY RIDERS SOFTBALL & RIDER BASEBALL CAMP ($30)
-
High School Softball Field & Baseball Field
-
1st - 5th grades (9am to 11am)
-
6th- 8th grades (1pm to 3pm)
July 19, 20, &21
RIDER FOOTBALL CAMP ($20)
-
High School Football Field
-
1st - 5th grades (9am to 11am)
July 26, 27, & 28
RIDER FOOTBALL CAMP ($20)
-
High School Football Field
-
6th - 8th grades (9am to 11am)