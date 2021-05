2020-21 TRACK & FIELD LEGACY ALL–STAR SELECTIONS

TGCA selects a maximum of 20 All-Stars, from conferences 1-4a and 5-6a in track and field. These athletes are selected by the TGCA Track Committee, which is composed of track and field member coaches of the association, at their annual meeting. Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches. Athletes must be seniors to be selected. These all-stars will not participate in the summer clinic all-star activities but will receive a certificate.

Team All-Star School Coach Conf 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Brighton Adams SAN SABA HS Alicia Cummings 2A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Joi Akinsuroju DAINGERFIELD HS Dana Carter 3A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Annie Anderle MUENSTER HS Amy Binder 2A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Brianna Brand KENNEDALE HS Aaron Wingfield 4A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Mackenzie Bryan JIM NED HS Lanny Prentice 3A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Jacee Childers GUNTER HS Jeffrey Egger 3A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Taliyah Davis MARLIN HS Claretta Manigo 2A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Anna Gold FREDERICKSBURG HS Dan Aldrich 4A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Savanna Gonzalez RIO HONDO HS Danette Atkinson 4A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Rylee Hennig AQUILLA HS Amanda Hennig 1A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Abigail Jones GUTHRIE HS David Jeffrey 1A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Emma Kleman NAZARETH HS Eric Schilling 1A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Kaylee Lewis MELISSA HS Kacie Byford 4A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Taylor Limbaugh SCHULENBURG HS Donald Zapalac 2A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Jordan Lyssy POTH HS Robbie McKinney 3A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Jaci McGregor SALADO HS Corey Baird 4A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Jocelyn Mims GLEN ROSE HS Sandy Langford 4A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Landri Sagebiel FREDERICKSBURG HS Dan Aldrich 4A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Whitney Spaeth HARPER HS Will Reid 2A 1a-4a Legacy All-Stars Allison Vaughn CHRISTOVAL JUNIOR/HS Scott Richardson 2A Team All-Star School Coach Conf 5a-6a Legacy All-Stars Savoria Anderson CENTENNIAL HS Julianne Penix 5A 5a-6a Legacy All-Stars Sophie Atkinson CINCO RANCH HS Dana Mathis 6A 5a-6a Legacy All-Stars Isabel Blaylock HIGHLAND PARK HS Susan Bailey 5A 5a-6a Legacy All-Stars Cynai Christopher HIGHTOWER HS Brittany Roper 5A 5a-6a Legacy All-Stars Claire Cochran HIGHLAND PARK HS Susan Bailey 5A 5a-6a Legacy All-Stars Emma Curry WAXAHACHIE HS Dana Scott 6A