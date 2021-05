2020-21 TRACK & FIELD ALL–STAR SELECTIONS

The TGCA selects a maximum of 24 All-Stars, from conferences 1-4a and 5-6a in track and field. These athletes are selected by the TGCA Track Committee, which is composed of track member coaches of the association, at their annual meeting. Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches. Athletes must be juniors to be selected.

Team All-Star School Coach Conf 1-4a Track All-Stars Leah Anderson MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE HS Eric Edwards 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Breanna Brandes SEALY HS Brateicka Mock 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Kirsten Bridges PRAIRILAND HS Emily Vanderburg 3A 1-4a Track All-Stars Ashlyn Bruce DAINGERFIELD HS Dana Carter 3A 1-4a Track All-Stars Adele Clark CELINA HS Eric Krepps 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Jada Green LA VERNIA HS Theresa Reyes 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Sanaa Hollins PITTSBURG HS John Chatham 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Jillian Howell BUSHLAND HS Madyson Lane 3A 1-4a Track All-Stars Kinsey Kelley SNYDER HS Bob Campbell 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Breanna Lacy WAXAHACHIE LIFE SCHOOL Lyle Linscomb 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Mackie Land PANHANDLE HS Corby Maurer 2A 1-4a Track All-Stars Jaylee Matthews STEPHENVILLE HS Jeremiah Butchee 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Taylor McFarland GODLEY HS Keith McFarland 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Alyssa OMalley MERKEL HS Tracy Damiano 3A 1-4a Track All-Stars Julia Pyeatt CENTRAL HS Kurtis Acosta 3A 1-4a Track All-Stars Madison Ramos PORT ISABEL HS Julie Breedlove 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Jaiden Robinson KARNES CITY HS Donnie Dziuk 3A 1-4a Track All-Stars Neelie Schiel BELLVILLE HS Sharon Carter 4A 1-4a Track All-Stars Hannah Spears HOLLIDAY HS Glenn Griffin 3A 1-4a Track All-Stars Bailey Watson BENBROOK HS Ashley L. Rodriguez 4A Head Coach: Ashley Myers Edna HS Assist. Coach: Kacie Byford Melissa HS Team All-Star School Coach Conf 5-6a Track All-Stars Natalie Cook FLOWER MOUND HS Andrew Cook 6A 5-6a Track All-Stars Bryanna Craig CORONADO HS Chris Beene 5A 5-6a Track All-Stars Camryn Dickson CLEAR BROOK HS Erica Alexander 6A 5-6a Track All-Stars Jourdin Edwards ROCK HILL HS Zachary Morgan 5A 5-6a Track All-Stars Emily Fitzsimmons LAKE TRAVIS HS Blake Janek 6A 5-6a Track All-Stars Charli Foreman HERITAGE HS Chryste Gaines 5A 5-6a Track All-Stars Saniya Friendly CLEMENS HS Renee