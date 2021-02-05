2-1-1 Day Is Coming Up – February 11, 2021

Lufkin, TX – Thursday, February 11, 2021 is 2-1-1 day in Deep East Texas.

No matter where you live in Deep East Texas, you can dial 2-1-1, and find

information about resources in Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Nacogdoches,

Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, and Tyler

counties. 2-1-1 Texas is a free, anonymous social service hotline available 24

hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Whether you need help finding

food or housing, childcare, crisis counseling or substance abuse treatment,

2-1-1 is all you need to know.

Most recently, 2-1-1 has been used to distribute COVID-19 information and referrals to community services, including testing, community clinics, unemployment benefits and more. You can also dial 2-1-1 for information such as financial assistance for utilities, rent and food pantries, housing assistance, crisis counseling, and senior services, among other things.

2-1-1 Texas is a program of the Texas Health and Human Services

Commission and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG).

They are committed to helping Texas Citizens connect with the services they

need.

For more information, you can visit the 2-1-1 website, 211texas.org.