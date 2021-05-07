“SHAGGIN’ GOLF BALLS”

Growing up in deep East Texas during the late 1940s did not allow me to

learn much about the sport of golf, or “cow pasture pool” as it was known

around these parts. There were no golf courses around the area and no one

in my immediate family played golf, so the game was foreign to me until the

year 1950. I met a man who introduced me to golf clubs and balls. He was

a well-dressed gentleman who owned an insurance agency in town. His

name was Bill Polley.

After school, one would generally find me hanging around the county

courthouse since my father, Cecil, was the county clerk. I would

occasionally visit my mother’s beauty shop, The Quality Beauty Shop,

downtown. So, I was rather easy to find. One afternoon Mr. Polley

approached me with a proposal. He said that he would pay me to shag golf

balls for him for an hour or so at the football field.

Bill Polley was born in 1906, the same year as my father, but he left us

rather early in life in 1971, due to leukemia. He was a snappy dresser,

always wearing a neat suit with a bow tie. He usually purchased his nice

suit, shirt, ties, and shoes at a men’s store in Longview, nowhere else. His

“Clark Gable” mustache accentuated his dark hair. He was a boxer while in

the military and sported an ear that had been somewhat disfigured from

repeated blows from the gloved hands of his opponents.

I readily accepted his proposal, grabbing my baseball glove, and getting into

his car. At the football field, he stood at one goal line and directed me to the

opposing goal, being one hundred yards away. The first golf ball came at

me on the fly and I threw up my gloved hand and caught it. Wow, did that

sting my hand! I never knew that those little balls were so hard. After a few

more of those, I decided it best to allow the balls to roll at a stop and protect

my hand. After fifteen or so balls had been collected at my end, I would

throw them back to Mr. Polley to hit again. I did not realize that he was

practicing his swing by teeing off. After an hour of this practice, he gave me

a crisp one-dollar bill and drove me back to town. That dollar bill was like a

hundred-dollar bill to me today.

Mr. Polley called upon me to shag golf balls for him several more times. I

enjoyed it as it allowed me to practice my catching and throwing skills in

preparation for high school baseball.

Bill Polley owned an insurance agency along with Mrs. Young, located in an

old service station on the corner of Main and Harrison in downtown. The

old building was once a Cities Service station operated by Archie Stewart

for a number of years. Edward Clark eventually purchased the building and

land and built the new First National Bank on the location. Mr. Polley built

a new brick building on Columbia Street which is now occupied by another

insurance agency.

Shortly after my experiences with Mr. Polley, a new golf course was built

east of town, Fairway Farms, and he did not have to drive over to Lufkin to

play golf any longer. As a consequence, I lost my job shaggin’ golf balls at

the football field. This ended my early experience with the game of golf.

For some reason, I never desired to play after I reached adulthood. Now, I

am just too old.