There will be a 4-H Shooting Sports Informational Meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021 beginning at 5:30 P.M. at the Extension Office at 266 Nacogdoches St., Center, Texas. This will be a great time for those interested in the program to learn what shooting sports is all about and ask questions. Those who have not yet joined 4-H are more than welcome to attend. Please call 936-598-7744 if you have any questions.