Conference 1A1. Nazareth 3-52. Dodd City 13-03. Sands 7-04. Lorenzo 7-05. Ropes 5-06. Prairie Valley 6-07. D’Hanis 5-08. Rocksprings 9-19.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!