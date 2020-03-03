San Antonio Rodeo Junior Shoot Out

The richest youth shoot in the world was held at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio February 13-16. Over 1,000 4H and FFA members from across Texas came to participate in modified trap, sporting clays and super sporting events. Along with the shooting competitions there were educational sessions for parents and students. Shelby county 4H shooters had five members competing including Colton Gutermuth, Dawson McFaddin, Lance Holloway, Rex Payne and Megan Gutermuth. On Thursday evening Colton Gutermuth placed 5th in modified trap. He won a gun, belt buckles and several cases on shells. On the final evening it was exciting as Rex Payne was selected to shoot under the lights and in front of a packed stadium for a chance at a Zoli shotgun. Congratulations to all these 4H members.