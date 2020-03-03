Home
Article Image Alt Text

San Antonio Rodeo Junior Shoot Out

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:42pm Ourtown1
Tera Jones

 

The richest youth shoot in the world was held at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio February 13-16. Over 1,000 4H and FFA members from across Texas came to participate in modified trap, sporting clays and super sporting events.  Along with the shooting competitions there were educational sessions for parents and students.  Shelby county 4H shooters had five members competing including Colton Gutermuth, Dawson McFaddin, Lance Holloway, Rex Payne and Megan Gutermuth.  On Thursday evening Colton Gutermuth placed 5th in modified trap.  He won a gun, belt buckles and several cases on shells.  On the final evening it was exciting as Rex Payne was selected to shoot under the lights and in front of a packed stadium for a chance at a Zoli shotgun. Congratulations to all these 4H members.

Include in Front Page Slideshow

East Texas Press

PO Box 740
Timpson, TX 75975
Office: (936) 254-3618
Fax: (936) 254-3975

Surf New Media