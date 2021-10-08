Roughriders vs Carthage TONIGHT: LIVE on Twitch

The Roughrider Broadcast Team is excited to bring you live video coverage of the Center Roughriders v the Carthage Bulldogs tonight on the streaming service twitch.tv.

It begins with the Zack’s Tint Shop Pregame Show at 7:00. Special guests include Coach Meeks (JBA Financial Coach Talk) and Roughrider Quarterback Cash Cross (Center Motor Red Zone visit) as well as senior cheerleader Ashlynn Creech (Gaddy’s Medical Cheerleader Spotlight). We’ll also have Part I of “The Bulldogs,” a special report on the Center/Carthage Rivalry over the last 100 years.

Kick-off is 7:30, then during the Panola College Halftime Show, we bring you the live presentation of the CHS Band and Chaparrals. We’ll also have Part II of the “The Bulldogs,” focusing on the astounding success of the program during the last 14 “Surratt Years.”

Stay with us live from the field during the Wiggins Farms Postgame Show where we visit with coaches, cheerleaders, and our Center Motor Player of the Game.

It's all on twitch.tv. Simply type twitch.tv into your internet provider which takes you to the homepage. Then in the search bar type roughridersports. Or just click here for the link:

https://www.twitch.tv/search? term=roughridersports