Motorized Barstool Races Take Place During Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration

BEN WHEELER, Tx — The sixth annual motorized barstool races take place beginning at 2:45 p.m. March 14 in downtown Ben Wheeler during the town’s Saint P’s 279 Street Party.

Participants race their motorized barstools down a small strip of Highway 279. Each barstool is built offsite by the rider following the rules provided by The Barstool Riders Association. The racers are competing for first prize cups, but more importantly, the notoriety and bragging rights of winning this renowned competition. All proceeds from the barstool races benefit the Ben Wheeler and Edom volunteer fire departments.

While the barstool races are the main attraction, the rest of day is filled with festivities for the whole family all within the downtown area.

A KidZone is onsite with snow cones and a bounce house the Ben Wheeler Library is offering books and snacks. Each child may take up to five books home for free.

There’s a Go Green “Leprechaun Yourself” photo booth and enjoy sweets from Deb’s Double Barrel Dessert Company. The Blade Bar demonstrates the art of knife making and is holding a mini-sword workshop. Vintage Cork 917 shares local wines and there’s a pop-up art show and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Two award-winning restaurants are ready to serve. Moore’s Store is featuring crawfish in their backyard, while The Forge Bar & Grill is offering a taste of Irish and Texas craft beers, green beer, and Irish Fusion food.

Live music takes place on four stages with Lauren Alexander, Drew Jones Project, Hootenanny, The Rightly So, Hot Club Vintage Revival, Meredith Crawford & Chris Rasco, Heather Little, Stephan Prigmore, and Riley Redding.

Green Go Grande’s Birthday Bash starts at 5 p.m. after the races at The Forge. Green Go Grande is The Forge-sponsored barstool rider. He and his crew lead the way in competitions including wrestling, thumb wrestling, green Twister, food eating, and other entertainment. Special guests include St Patty & Gemini and Modelo the Red Warrior.

Admission to all activities during the day is free. For more information on the barstool races visit the Barstool Riders Association page on Facebook or call Kay Dorman at (903) 571-0244. For information on Saint P’s 279 Street Party and Green Go Grande’s Birthday Bash call (903) 833-5970 or visit www.theforgebenwheeler.com.

EVENT SCHEDULE

11 a.m.-5 p.m. KidZone

11 a.m. Riley Redding (St P’s Street Stage)

Noon Stephan Prigmore (St P’s Street Stage)

1 p.m. Heather Little (St P’s Street Stage)

2 p.m. Meredith Crawford & Chris Rasco (St P’s Street Stage)

2:45 p.m. Race Exhibition w/ Bagpipes and National Anthem

3 p.m. Races Begin

4:45 p.m. Winners Circle

5 p.m. Green Go Grande’s Birthday Bash (Forge)

5-7 p.m. Hot Club Vintage Revival (Gristmill Stage @ Forge)

7-9 p.m. Hootenanny (Oak Tree Stage @ Forge)

7-10 p.m. The Rightly So (Indoor Stage @ Forge)

9 - 11:45 p.m. Lauren Alexander (Gristmill Stage @ Forge)

9 p.m. Drew Jones Project (Moore’s Stage)