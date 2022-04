The Joaquin Lady Rams vs Groveton Indians Bi-District playoff series information:

Game 1 - April 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - April 28th at- 8:00 p.m.

These will be played at Lufkin High School.

Game 3 if needed - April 30th at 7:00 p.m. at Rusk High School

Admission: Adults - $5.00, Students - $3.00

Passes accepted - District and THSCA