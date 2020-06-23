SHELBY COUNTY: PUBLIC NOTICE - Notice of Public Hearing on Shelby County Appraisal District Budget

Notice of Public Hearing on

Shelby County Appraisal District Budget

The Shelby County Appraisal District will hold a public hearing on their proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The public hearing will be held on July 7, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at the appraisal district office, 724 Shelbyville Street, Center, Texas.

A summary of the appraisal district budget follows:

2020 Proposed Budget $728,228 Increase over current budget $35,311 Employees compensated under current budget 7 Employees compensated under proposed budget 7

The appraisal district is supported solely by payments from the local taxing units served by the appraisal district.

If approved by the appraisal district board of directors at the public hearing, this proposed budget will take effect automatically unless disapproved by the governing bodies of the county, school districts, cities and towns served by the appraisal district.

A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection in the office of each of those governing bodies. A copy is also available for public inspection at the appraisal district office.

Shelby county Appraisal District

724 Shelbyville Street

Center, Texas

(936) 598-6171