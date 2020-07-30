SHELBY COUNTY: COVID-19 Update - breakdown by ZIP code (July 30, 2020)

DSHS reported 4 new COVID-19 cases.

I contacted DSHS about the discrepancy in the total number of confirmed cases that has been reported to us and the total number of reported cases posted on the DSHS web site for Shelby County.

DSHS reported back to me that they had failed to report 12 cases to me over the course of the past 2 weeks. In addition, one case had been reported to us twice with 2 different addresses and one case was discovered to be a Nacogdoches County resident.

The following numbers reflect all of these changes.

82 ACTIVE CASES

266 Recovered

14 Deaths

362 Cumulative cases

ACTIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE:

75935...48

75974...14

75975...8

75973...6

75954...6

CUMULATIVE CASES BY ZIP CODE & AGE:

ZIP CODE: AGES: DEATHS:

75935…249 1-20....35

75974...42 21-40....117

75975…28 41-60.…113 4

75973…23 61-80.…60 4

75954…20 81-100....30 6

Unknown...7