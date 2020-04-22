SHELBY COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE: April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020

Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified Monday afternoon by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) of 4 more positive confirmed case of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 64. DSHS reports that the majority of these cases are community spread and not travel related. Last week we had 2 less cases than DSHS, today we were able to resolve that issue and have balanced our numbers with theirs.

According to DSHS reporting, 10 of these 64 cases are hospitalized or have been hospitalized. We are not notified when patients are released from the hospital. However, DSHS has reported that 5 of the 64 have recovered from the virus and are doing well. We have had reports of a possible death from COVID-19 but as of today DSHS has not confirmed that information.