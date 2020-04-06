SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT REGULAR MEETING: Agenda for April 8, 2020                                                             

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 8th day of April, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

“Pursuant to the Suspension Order by Governor Abbott, the Commissioners Court meeting will be closed to protect the public, staff and members from potential exposure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The public may participate in the meeting through the following number.

Approve the minutes of the March 4, 2020 Special meeting, March 11, 2020 Regular meeting, March 18, 2020 Special meeting, March 25, 2020 Special meeting, of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve Officers Report.

Public Comments on Agenda item.

Discuss and possibly approve connecting the SO phones and internet to fiber.

Adjourn.

To Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 327 780 356

Password: 554839

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,327780356# US (Houston)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

Meeting ID: 327 780 356