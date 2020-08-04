SHELBY COUNTY:  COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING  - Agenda for August 5, 2020                                                            

Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the5th day of August, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Public comments on Agenda item.

Approve current payroll.

Discuss and possibly take action on a request from the Center Police Department for use of the County owned shooting range.

Discuss and possibly allocate funds from the County’s CARES Act Fund to the Shelby County School Districts to help them prepare and combat Covid-19.

Discuss and possibly decide how to dispose of the old JP building located behind the County Jail.

Discuss the request from the Probation Community Service Department regarding additional fencing for the Community Service buildings.

Discuss and consider reappointing Mr. John Howard for a two year term as a board member of the Burke Board of Trustees representing Shelby County.

Tax Assessor-Collector, Debora Riley to submit 2020 calculated rates.

Approve the Sheriff and Constable Fees for FY 2021.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.

Reopen public meeting.

Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.