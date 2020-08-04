SHELBY COUNTY: COMMISSIONERS’ COURT SPECIAL MEETING - Agenda for August 5, 2020
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 10:14am Ourtown1
Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the5th day of August, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
- Approve and pay weekly expenses.
- Public comments on Agenda item.
- Approve current payroll.
- Discuss and possibly take action on a request from the Center Police Department for use of the County owned shooting range.
- Discuss and possibly allocate funds from the County’s CARES Act Fund to the Shelby County School Districts to help them prepare and combat Covid-19.
- Discuss and possibly decide how to dispose of the old JP building located behind the County Jail.
- Discuss the request from the Probation Community Service Department regarding additional fencing for the Community Service buildings.
- Discuss and consider reappointing Mr. John Howard for a two year term as a board member of the Burke Board of Trustees representing Shelby County.
- Tax Assessor-Collector, Debora Riley to submit 2020 calculated rates.
- Approve the Sheriff and Constable Fees for FY 2021.
EXECUTIVE SESSION
- An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.
- Reopen public meeting.
- Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.
- Adjourn.