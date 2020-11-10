Taste of the Holidays Tickets – now on Sale

Tickets are now on Sale for the Annual Taste of the Holidays, Sponsored by Shelby

Savings Bank. The Taste of the Holidays will be Thursday, December 3rd from 4:30-

7:30pm at the Windham Civic Center. Tickets are $15.00 per person. Children 5 and

under are free. They may be purchased at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

office located in the old jail next to the historic courthouse, and at Shelby County Today

located at 202 Field Street.

Come sample cuisine and wine from local restaurants and caterers and enjoy a fun festive

evening.

Thank you to our Sponsors: Presenting Sponsor, Shelby Savings Bank; Gold Sponsors,

Sabine State Bank and Spector, Inc.

For more information please contact the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce at 936-

598-3682 or email info@shelbycountychamber.com.