Center ISD Annual Substitute Orientation - August 4th from 8 AM to Noon

Center ISD will be holding their annual Substitute Orientation on Wednesday, August 4th from 8 AM to 12 Noon at the High School Cafeteria. All district substitutes are required to attend to go over policies for the upcoming school year.

Those interested in substituting for the district are encouraged to complete an online application by visiting the district website at www.centerisd.org under Human Resources and Employment. https://centerisd.tedk12.com/ hire/index.aspx For more information or questions please contact Holly Mikesh at 936-598-5642 .