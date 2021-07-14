Help us kick off the 4th Annual Poultry Festival Car and Motorcycle Show sponsored by Zack’s Tint Shop. The Show will be held on Saturday, October 9th as a part of the Poultry Festival Saturday activities. It will be held from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on

the downtown square.

Enter your car and/or motorcycle, or just stop by and view the vehicles.

There are 3 categories: Cars pre-1972; Cars 1972 and newer; and Motorcycles.

Trophies will be given for the top 3 in each category. There will also be a People’s

Choice Award.

Early registration is underway. The early registration fee for cars is $20.00 and $15.00

for Motorcycles. After September 24th the entry fee will be $25.00 for Cars and

$20.00 for Motorcycles. Registration includes a Gate Entrance Button into the

Poultry Festival.

The Cutting of the Feathers for the 45th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival,

presented by Farmers State Bank will be Thursday, October 7th at 10 am. Gold

Sponsors are City of Center; Pilgrims Pride, Raymond Motors, and Tyson Foods.

See you on the square.

For more information and to register your car or motorcycle contact the Shelby

County Chamber of Commerce at 936-598-3682 or email

info@shelbycountychamber.com