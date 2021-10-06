PUBLIC NOTICE: Rusk County - Non Discrimination Notice

RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. – TITLE VI STATEMENT OF NON-DISCRIMINATION

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights

regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions

participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating on the basis

of race, color, national origin, age or disability. Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by

program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program

information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact

the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact

USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information

may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination

Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at

http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter

addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To

request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed complaint

form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.