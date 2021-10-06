PUBLIC NOTICE: Rusk County - Non Discrimination Notice
RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. – TITLE VI STATEMENT OF NON-DISCRIMINATION
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights
regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions
participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating on the basis
of race, color, national origin, age or disability. Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by
program or incident.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program
information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact
the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact
USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information
may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination
Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at
http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter
addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To
request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed complaint
form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, S.W.
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.