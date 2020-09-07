UPDATE: Shelby County Sheriff's Office Investigating Suspicious Death

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:43 p.m. by Leah Chase, SCSO

In regards to the suspicious death that occurred Thurs., Sept. 4 on CR 3754 in Center, the deceased hs been identified as Kristy Simmonds of Center.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is actively investigating a suspicious death that occurred Thursday, Sept.4, 2020 on County Road 3754 in Center. Upon arrival at the residence, officers spoke with an 88-year-old male who had been assaulted. Officers were advised that the subject was still inside the residence. Upon entry, officers found the body of a white female who was deceased in a back room of the residence. The body of the female subject was sent to Tyler for an autopsy.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, you are urged to contact Chief Deputy Kevin Windham at 936.598.5601.

Leah Chase, SCSO Media Relations