SHELBY COUNTY: Jury Cancellation for Monday, March 16th, 2020

Thu, 03/12/2020 - 1:39pm Ourtown1
LORI OLIVER DISTRICT CLERK SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

The Jury that was summoned for Monday, March 16th, 2020, for the 123rd Judicial District Court, Honorable LeAnn K. Rafferty, presiding, has been cancelled.

All cases scheduled have been resolved or passed.

Anyone receiving a jury summons for this day is released until they receive a future summons.

Thank you.

Sincerely,
Lori Oliver
District Clerk

