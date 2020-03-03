Shelby County Arrest Records: 2/14/2020 - 2/23/2020

2/14/2020

Aguilar, Tomas, 67 of Tenaha, arrested by SCSO for Sexual Assault

Armstrong, Derwin, 60 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Violation of Probation: Burglary; Violation of Probation: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hall, Undria, 60 of Logansport, Louisiana, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Theft of Property

Lustig, Brandon, 41 of Gary, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Injury to Child, Elderly or Disabled

Martin, Jody, 31 of Center, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Unlawful Carry of a Weapon; Theft of Property; Criminal Mischief

Reynolds, Tristian, 29 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Swindle, Ronnie L., 62 of Shelbyville, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Theft of Property

2/16/2020

Moore, Shayna, 22 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Theft of Property

Slaydon, Coby Allen, 27 of Shelbyville, arrested by Texas DPS for Driving While License Invalid without Financial Responsibility, Driving While Intoxicated with Open Container

Smith, Laurel, 24 of Center, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Sexual Assault of a Child

2/17/2020

Lampley, Larry, 46 of Tenaha, arrested by Tenaha PD for Driving While Intoxicated

2/18/2020

Bragg, Douglas, 37, arrested by Texas DPS for Driving While Intoxicated

Bussey, Tyquwon, 25 of Timpson, arrested by SCSO for Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ratcliff, Mikelti, 23 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled, Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance, and Assault Family Violence

Simmons, Misty, 39 of Alto, arrested by SCSO for Aggravated Assault / Impeded Breath

2/20/2020

Beach, Charles, 58 of Campti, Louisiana, arrested by Center PD for Theft x 2

Cloudy, Daniel, 22 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Assault Family Violence

2/21/2020

Dillard, Jeremy, 38 of Robeline, Louisiana, arrested by SCSO for Violation of a Protective Order, and Stalking

Jiminez, Carlos, 27 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Public Intoxication

Potter, Bradlee, 23 of Timpson, arrested by SCSO for Violation of Probation: Criminal Trespass

Wilburn, Landon, 24 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Failure to Drive in a Single Lane, and Driving While Intoxicated

2/22/2020

Allen, SirDevin, 26 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Interfere with Emergency Call, and Assault

Bailey, John, 49 of Huxley, arrested by Center PD for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Barrientos, Ernesto, 28, arrested by SCSO for Assault x 2

Moore, Dominick, 17 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Theft

Patton, Sedarion, 22 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Theft of Property

Terrell, Michael, 55 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Torres, Ricardo, 32 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Driving While Intoxicated with a Minor Under 15

2/23/2020

Avery, Heston, 17 of Joaquin, arrested for Criminal Negligence/Homicide

Buckley, Boddy, 59 of Center, arrested for Resisting Arrest

Fountain, David, 55 of Center, arrested for Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport

Harper, Cedrick, 38 of Center, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Johnson, Tabitha, 34 of Shelbyville, arrested for Theft of Property

Morris, Tyler, 25 of Tatum, arrested for Failure to Appear: Forgery