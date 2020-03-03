Shelby County Arrest Records: 2/14/2020 - 2/23/2020
2/14/2020
Aguilar, Tomas, 67 of Tenaha, arrested by SCSO for Sexual Assault
Armstrong, Derwin, 60 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Violation of Probation: Burglary; Violation of Probation: Possession of a Controlled Substance
Hall, Undria, 60 of Logansport, Louisiana, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Theft of Property
Lustig, Brandon, 41 of Gary, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Injury to Child, Elderly or Disabled
Martin, Jody, 31 of Center, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Unlawful Carry of a Weapon; Theft of Property; Criminal Mischief
Reynolds, Tristian, 29 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Swindle, Ronnie L., 62 of Shelbyville, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Theft of Property
2/16/2020
Moore, Shayna, 22 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Theft of Property
Slaydon, Coby Allen, 27 of Shelbyville, arrested by Texas DPS for Driving While License Invalid without Financial Responsibility, Driving While Intoxicated with Open Container
Smith, Laurel, 24 of Center, arrested by SCSO for Failure to Appear: Sexual Assault of a Child
2/17/2020
Lampley, Larry, 46 of Tenaha, arrested by Tenaha PD for Driving While Intoxicated
2/18/2020
Bragg, Douglas, 37, arrested by Texas DPS for Driving While Intoxicated
Bussey, Tyquwon, 25 of Timpson, arrested by SCSO for Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Ratcliff, Mikelti, 23 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Injury to a Child, Elderly, or Disabled, Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance, and Assault Family Violence
Simmons, Misty, 39 of Alto, arrested by SCSO for Aggravated Assault / Impeded Breath
2/20/2020
Beach, Charles, 58 of Campti, Louisiana, arrested by Center PD for Theft x 2
Cloudy, Daniel, 22 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Assault Family Violence
2/21/2020
Dillard, Jeremy, 38 of Robeline, Louisiana, arrested by SCSO for Violation of a Protective Order, and Stalking
Jiminez, Carlos, 27 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Public Intoxication
Potter, Bradlee, 23 of Timpson, arrested by SCSO for Violation of Probation: Criminal Trespass
Wilburn, Landon, 24 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Failure to Drive in a Single Lane, and Driving While Intoxicated
2/22/2020
Allen, SirDevin, 26 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Interfere with Emergency Call, and Assault
Bailey, John, 49 of Huxley, arrested by Center PD for Possession of a Controlled Substance
Barrientos, Ernesto, 28, arrested by SCSO for Assault x 2
Moore, Dominick, 17 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Theft
Patton, Sedarion, 22 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Theft of Property
Terrell, Michael, 55 of Center, arrested by Center PD for Possession of a Controlled Substance
Torres, Ricardo, 32 of Center, arrested by Texas DPS for Driving While Intoxicated with a Minor Under 15
2/23/2020
Avery, Heston, 17 of Joaquin, arrested for Criminal Negligence/Homicide
Buckley, Boddy, 59 of Center, arrested for Resisting Arrest
Fountain, David, 55 of Center, arrested for Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport
Harper, Cedrick, 38 of Center, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance
Johnson, Tabitha, 34 of Shelbyville, arrested for Theft of Property
Morris, Tyler, 25 of Tatum, arrested for Failure to Appear: Forgery