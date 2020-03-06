SHELBY COMMISSIONERS’ COURT REGULAR MEETING: AGENDA FOR 3/11/2020                                                                         

Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 11th day of March, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:

Approve the minutes of the February 5, 2020 Special meeting, February 10, 2020 Special meeting, February 19, 2020 Regular meeting, February 26, 2020 Special meeting, of the Shelby County Commissioner’s Court.

Approve and pay weekly expenses.

Approve Officers Report.

Public Comments on Agenda item.

Review and approve FY2020 Budget Line Items Transfers.

EXCUTIVE SESSION

An Executive Session will also be held for the purpose of discussing personnel, hearing complaints against personnel, or to deliberate the appointed, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. The closed session is authorized by Texas Open Meeting Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.074.

Reopen public meeting.

Discuss and possibly make a decision on issues discussed in the Executive Session.