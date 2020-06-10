Price homicide investigation continues

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the murder of Curtis Price II.

On Saturday, November 9, 2019, at approximately 11:00 P.M., the Shelby County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an individual lying on the side of the roadway on County Road 2020. Deputies responded to the location and found a male subject deceased who was identified as Curtis Price II.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office initiated a homicide investigation and the investigation has continued over the past seven months with various leads and collection of additional evidence. Despite the passing of seven months’ time, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has not forgotten about Mr. Price and his untimely death, nor did his family and friends. The pursuit of justice continues.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that will lead them to further evidence in this case and/or further information that will assist in securing a conviction for the suspect(s) involved, so justice can be served and bring the much-needed closure for Mr. Price's family.

You are encouraged to please contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 936-598-5600. Any information will be greatly appreciated and remember that you can remain anonymous.