NEW SPEED LIMIT SIGNS BEING POSTED IN SHELBY COUNTY

Sept. 8, 2020

LUFKIN – New speed limit signs are being set on US 96 after recent approval by the Texas Transportation Commission.

The newly set speed limit on US 96 will be reduced from 75 mph to 70 mph from the City of Center city limits to the San Augustine County line in Shelby County.

Motorists should stay alert and obey the new speed limits as these signs are posted in the area. The lower speed limit is enforceable once signs are set.

For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call (936) 633-4395.