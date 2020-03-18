EMERGENCY BLOOD DRIVE!!

This is Scary times these days, but the need for Blood has not went away! Donations are needed even more now. Please help Save Lives! Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, will be set up at the Center Police Department hosting an Emergency Blood Drive in the parking lot on March the 25th. 10am - 4 pm. There will be two(2) donor coaches set up in the parking lot. Please spread the word and help us help others! 1 donation helps saves 3 lives!

Contact Amy at the PD 936-598-2450 to sign up for scheduled times, or go to www.giveblood.org to schedule a time. All attempted donors will receive a Free T-SHIRT!