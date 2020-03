2020 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS for Shelby County (Unofficial)

Shelby County D.A.'s race:

Karren Price wins election with 58% of the votes, defeating Stephen Shires

Shelby County Constable Pct. 5 (Timpson area) race:

Josh Tipton wins election with 76% of votes, defeating Robert Hairgrove

Three races to be held in the May 26th Primary Runoff Election: Sheriff, Commissioner Pct. 3, and Justice of the Peace Pct. 3.

Sheriff's Runoff candidates:

Newton Johnson, Jr. 22%

Kevin Windham 30%

County Commissioner Pct. 3 candidates:

Stevie Smith 44%

David Cheatwood 41%

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 candidates:

Melba Rodgers 42%

Darrell Alford 29%

SHELBY COUNTY

PRESIDENT/VICE-PRESIDENT

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT BERNIE SANDERS DEM 80 17.58% MICHAEL BENNET DEM 4 0.88% ELIZABETH WARREN DEM 19 4.18% JOSEPH R. BIDEN DEM 261 57.36% ROQUE "ROCKY" DE LA FUENTE DEM 0 0% PETE BUTTIGIEG DEM 4 0.88% AMY KLOBUCHAR DEM 11 2.42% JOHN K. DELANEY DEM 1 0.22% MARIANNE WILLIAMSON DEM 0 0% ROBBY WELLS DEM 0 0% MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG DEM 72 15.82% TOM STEYER DEM 2 0.44% TULSI GABBARD DEM 0 0% ANDREW YANG DEM 0 0% CORY BOOKER DEM 1 0.22% JULIÁN CASTRO DEM 0 0% DEVAL PATRICK DEM 0 0% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 455

U. S. SENATOR

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT ADRIAN OCEGUEDA DEM 13 3.32% ANNIE "MAMÁ" GARCIA DEM 58 14.83% AMANDA K. EDWARDS DEM 56 14.32% MARY "MJ" HEGAR DEM 60 15.35% SEMA HERNANDEZ DEM 17 4.35% ROYCE WEST DEM 49 12.53% JACK DANIEL FOSTER JR DEM 19 4.86% VICTOR HUGO HARRIS DEM 15 3.84% MICHAEL COOPER DEM 25 6.39% CRISTINA TZINTZUN RAMIREZ DEM 15 3.84% D. R. HUNTER DEM 4 1.02% CHRIS BELL DEM 60 15.35% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 391

U. S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT HANK GILBERT DEM 286 100% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 286

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT MARK WATSON DEM 126 33.25% KELLY STONE DEM 121 31.93% ROBERTO R. "BETO" ALONZO DEM 62 16.36% CHRYSTA CASTAÑEDA DEM 70 18.47% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 379

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT AMY CLARK MEACHUM DEM 291 80.83% JERRY ZIMMERER DEM 69 19.17% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 360

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 - UNEXPIRED TERM

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT LARRY PRAEGER DEM 151 39.32% KATHY CHENG DEM 233 60.68% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 384

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT STACI WILLIAMS DEM 260 70.08% BRANDY VOSS DEM 111 29.92% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 371

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT PETER KELLY DEM 187 50.68% GISELA D. TRIANA DEM 182 49.32% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 369

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT DAN WOOD DEM 89 24.18% WILLIAM PIERATT DEMOND DEM 50 13.59% ELIZABETH DAVIS FRIZELL DEM 229 62.23% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 368

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT TINA CLINTON DEM 285 76.2% STEVEN MIEARS DEM 89 23.8% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 374

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT BRANDON BIRMINGHAM DEM 318 100% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 318

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9

CANDIDATE NAME PARTY VOTES PERCENT BRENDA DAVIS DEM 340 100% (I) - Incumbent Race Total 340

PROPOSITION 1 - RIGHT TO HEALTHCARE: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE A RIGHT TO QUALITY HEALTHCARE, PROTECTED BY A UNIVERSALLY ACCESSIBLE MEDICARE-STYLE SYSTEM THAT SAVES RURAL HOSPITALS, REDUCES THE COST OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS, AND GUARANTEES ACCESS TO REPRODUCTIVE HEALTHCARE?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 390 96.53% No DEM 14 3.47% Race Total 404

PROPOSITION 2 - RIGHT TO A 21ST CENTURY PUBLIC EDUCATION: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE THE RIGHT TO HIGH-QUALITY PUBLIC EDUCATION FROM PRE-K TO 12TH GRADE, AND AFFORDABLE COLLEGE AND CAREER TRAINING WITHOUT THE BURDEN OF CRUSHING STUDENT LOAN DEBT?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 376 94.71% No DEM 21 5.29% Race Total 397

PROPOSITION 3 - RIGHT TO CLEAN AIR, SAFE WATER, AND A RESPONSIBLE CLIMATE POLICY: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE THE RIGHT TO CLEAN AIR, SAFE WATER, AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE ALTERNATIVE ENERGY SOURCES, AND A RESPONSIBLE CLIMATE POLICY THAT RECOGNIZES AND ADDRESSES THE CLIMATE CRISIS AS A REAL AND SERIOUS THREAT THAT IMPACTS EVERY ASPECT OF LIFE ON THIS PLANET?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 397 98.51% No DEM 6 1.49% Race Total 403

PROPOSITION 4 - RIGHT TO ECONOMIC SECURITY: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE THE RIGHT TO ECONOMIC SECURITY, WHERE ALL WORKERS HAVE EARNED PAID FAMILY AND SICK LEAVE, TRAINING TO PREPARE FOR FUTURE ECONOMIES, AND A LIVING WAGE THAT RESPECTS THEIR HARD WORK?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 386 96.98% No DEM 12 3.02% Race Total 398

PROPOSITION 5 - RIGHT TO DIGNITY & RESPECT: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE THE RIGHT TO A LIFE OF DIGNITY AND RESPECT, FREE FROM DISCRIMINATION AND HARASSMENT ANYWHERE, INCLUDING BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC FACILITIES, NO MATTER HOW THEY IDENTIFY, THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN, WHOM THEY LOVE, SOCIOECONOMIC STATUS, DISABILITY STATUS, HOUSING STATUS, OR FROM WHERE THEY COME?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 391 97.26% No DEM 11 2.74% Race Total 402

PROPOSITION 6 - RIGHT TO BE FREE FROM VIOLENCE: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE THE RIGHT TO LIVE A LIFE FREE FROM VIOLENCE--GUN VIOLENCE, RACIAL HATRED, TERRORISM, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BULLYING, HARASSMENT OR SEXUAL ASSAULT--SO TEXANS CAN GROW IN A SAFE ENVIRONMENT?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 389 97.01% No DEM 12 2.99% Race Total 401

PROPOSITION 7 - RIGHT TO HOUSING: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE THE RIGHT TO AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE HOUSING AND MODERN UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY, WATER, GAS, AND HIGH-SPEED INTERNET) FREE FROM ANY FORM OF DISCRIMINATION?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 380 95.72% No DEM 17 4.28% Race Total 397

PROPOSITION 8 - RIGHT TO VOTE: SHOULD EVERY ELIGIBLE TEXAN HAVE THE RIGHT TO VOTE, MADE EASIER BY AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION, THE OPTION TO VOTE BY MAIL, GUARANTEED EARLY AND MOBILE VOTING STATIONS, AND A STATE ELECTION HOLIDAY -- FREE FROM CORPORATE CAMPAIGN INFLUENCE, FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC INTERFERENCE, AND GERRYMANDERING?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 385 96.73% No DEM 13 3.27% Race Total 398

PROPOSITION 9 - RIGHT TO A FAIR CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM: SHOULD EVERYONE IN TEXAS HAVE THE RIGHT TO A FAIR CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM THAT TREATS PEOPLE EQUALLY, USES PROVEN METHODS FOR DE-ESCALATING SITUATIONS INSTEAD OF EXCESSIVE FORCE, AND PUTS AN END TO THE MASS AND DISPROPORTIONATE INCARCERATION OF PEOPLE OF COLOR FOR MINOR OFFENSES?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 388 96.52% No DEM 14 3.48% Race Total 402

PROPOSITION 10 - IMMIGRANT RIGHTS: SHOULD THERE BE A JUST AND FAIR COMPREHENSIVE IMMIGRATION REFORM SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES AN EARNED PATH TO CITIZENSHIP FOR LAW-ABIDING IMMIGRANTS AND THEIR CHILDREN, KEEPS FAMILIES TOGETHER, PROTECTS DREAMERS, AND PROVIDES WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES?

PROPOSITIONS VOTES PERCENT Yes DEM 369 92.71% No DEM 29 7.29% Race Total 398

PROPOSITION 11 - RIGHT TO FAIR TAXATION: SHOULD TEXAS ESTABLISH EQUITABLE TAXATION FOR PEOPLE AT ALL INCOME LEVELS AND FOR BUSINESSES AND CORPORATIONS, LARGE AND SMALL, SO OUR STATE GOVERNMENT CAN FUND OUR EDUCATIONAL, SOCIAL, INFRASTRUCTURE, BUSINESS, AND ALL GOVERNMENT SERVICES TO IMPROVE PROGRAMS NECESSARY FOR ALL TEXANS TO THRIVE?