VIsitation suspended at the SCSO

March 13, 2020-Jail inmate visitation at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has been suspended until further notice. Public entrance into the SCSO will be limited to complainants and/or deliveries only.

This temporary suspension was granted by the governor’s office in response to the current threat of the Coronavirus.

This suspension will remain in effect until terminated by the Office of the Governor or until the disaster declaration is lifted or expires. All efforts will be made for attorney visitation.

If you wish to put money on an inmate account or purchase a phone card- a money order must be mailed to the jail. Our mailing address is 100 Hurst Street, Center, TX, 75935. You will not be allowed in the doors to put cash on an account.

If you register as a sex offender and need to update your registration, you will be seen by appointment only. Please contact Leah Chase at (936) 598-5601 to schedule a time.

Per Texas Commission on Jail Standards, jails will not be issued a notice of non-compliance for the suspension.

Leah Chase, SCSO Media Relations