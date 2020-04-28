TRAFFIC ALERT: Rolling stops on US 59/SL 224

Beginning April 30 (Thursday) at 7 am, Oncor Electric Delivery and Higher Power Electrical LLC will begin removing existing overhead electric lines that cross US 59 South and the southwest area of SL 224. There will be nine locations of work throughout the day will result in traffic stops and delays of about 15 minutes at each stop. Work is expected to be completed in one extended work day.

These rolling stops will begin on US 59 South and work north toward SL 224, continuing around the loop until work is completed. This work is in association with the ongoing TxDOT construction project designed to construct a flyover and new main lanes of travel along US 59/SL 224.

There will be traffic control provided at each location to assist in stopping traffic so that electric lines can be safely installed or removed. One particular location at Old Lufkin Road near the Nacogdoches Fire Station on SL 224, will require traffic control on both sides of the loop.

We do not know exact times each stop will occur through the work area, but this email is to make sure city officials, first responders, law enforcement, and other stakeholders are aware of the upcoming work. Please forward this information to anyone else who could be impacted by this work. I have also copied local media on this email. If you have any questions, please contact me.