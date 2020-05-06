TRAFFIC ALERT: Beginning Thursday, May7,  Oncor Electric Delivery and Higher Power Electrical LLC will begin removing existing overhead electric lines that cross US 59 South and the southwest area of SL 224

Beginning Thursday, May7, Oncor Electric Delivery and Higher Power Electrical LLC will begin removing existing overhead electric lines that cross US 59 South and the southwest area of SL 224. There will be nine locations of work throughout the day that will result in traffic stops and delays of about 15 minutes at each stop. Work is expected to be completed in one extended work day. This work was originally scheduled last week, but was rescheduled because of demands on Oncor due to weather conditions.

The rolling stops will begin on US 59 South at Old Lufkin Road and work north toward SL 224, continuing around the loop until work is completed. This work is in association with the ongoing TxDOT construction project designed to construct new main lanes of travel along US 59/SL 224.

There will be traffic control provided at each location to assist in stopping traffic so that electric lines can be safely installed or removed. Motorists should prepare for delays and never attempt to drive through or around a work zone or closure.

Exact times each stop will occur through the work area is unknown. This email is to ensure the public, city officials, first responders, law enforcement, and other stakeholders are aware of the upcoming work. Please contact me with any questions. Thank you.