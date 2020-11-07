Operation Blue Santa is ready to start collecting toys! To get things started we will be having a Toy Drive & Raffle! Please bring a Toy into the Center Police Dept to donate and you will be entered into a drawing for a Christmas Movie Package: 32 Inch Roko Smart TV, DVD Player, Christmas Movies, Popcorn, Cocoa, Coffee Mugs, Chocolates, Cozy Blankets, and Stuffed Reindeer. Drawing to be held on Saturday Dec 5th, at the End of the Christmas Parade.