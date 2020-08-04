ALERT: Crash reported on SH 103 East in Nacogdoches County. Motorists should prepare for delays. This crash occurred in a TxDOT work zone. Details are sketchy but motorists should reduce speed as crews respond and clear the scene.

Crash Update: SH 103 East, about 1.5 miles east of the Attoyac River Bridge in Nacogdoches County, has only one lane of travel open at this time. Motorists should prepare for delays and obey traffic control in place. Estimated time of clearing is about one hour.