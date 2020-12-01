Home
The Center Police Department is hosting a fundraiser for Officer Mandy Fears

Tue, 12/01/2020 - 9:40am Ourtown1
Center Police Department

The Center Police Department is hosting a fundraiser for Officer Mandy Fears on December 9th 2020. Her 22-year-old son was in a major accident approx. a month ago. He was flown to Beaumont and was in a coma for over a week. He has had several surgeries to repair several broken bones including his neck. He is now conscious and in his own room on the way to a long recovery. Fortunately, the family has been able to keep afloat financially, but has taken a huge set-back due to expenses such as hotel, motel, fuel, etc. These plates will be sold for $7.00 each, at the Center Police Department on the above date. We are  presently taking presales on these projected plates. Any and all assistance or donations would be GREATLY appreciated.

 

Many thanks,

CPD

