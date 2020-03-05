2020 Primary Election - Details for Shelby County

Price chosen as Shelby County District Attorney

Karen Price, who ran against DA incumbent, Stephen Shires, won the race for Shelby County District Attorney. Mrs. Price’s final vote total was 3,074; while Mr. Shires received 2,270 votes. These and those that follow are the unofficial final votes still needing to be canvassed to become official.

There will be a runoff for Shelby County Sheriff between Kevin W. Windham (1,651 votes) and Newton Johnson, Jr. (1,175 votes). Others in the race for SC Sherif were Tanner Peace (1,012 votes), Joey Hudnall (829 votes), and Derek Barbee (780 votes).

Another race in which a runoff must be held to determine the winner by majority must be held is that for Pct. 3 Commissioner. Stevie Smith received 687 votes to David Cheatwood’s 638 votes.

The third man running for the Precinct 3 post was Willis Blackwell who received 241 votes.

The Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace race will face a runoff, also. The two contenders for the runoff are Melba Rodgers with 438 votes. She will run against Darrell Alford who received 298 votes. Other people running for this office were Sean Permenter (222 votes), Don Jones (64 votes), and Billy Barnett (16 votes).

Other races were more clear-cut as to winners. In the race for Precinct 1 Constable, Zack Warr was the winner with1,1865 votes; his opponent, Ricky King, received 663 votes. Jamie Hagler (609 votes) defeated Randy Joe Dean (171 votes); and Jake Metcalf won the contest for Pct. 4 Constable with 133 votes to Bryan Gray’s 78 votes. Roscoe McSwain retained his Pct. 1 Commissioner’s position with 1,056 votes to Donnie Borders’ 471 votes.

Josh Tipton won the race for Pct. 5 Constable with 76% (564 votes) of the votes to Robert Hairgrove’s 24% (181 votes).

Running unopposed were LeeAnn Rafferty as District Judge, Gary Rholes as County Attorney, Leigh Porterfield for Republican County Chairman, and Debora Riley as County Tax Assessor.

Shelby County Republicans overwhelmingly chose Donald Trumps as their candidate for U.S. President; while Shelby County Democrats chose Joseph Biden as their candidate for that office.

Chris Paddy was voted to retain his seat in the Texas House of Representatives, John Cornyn retains his position as U.S. Senator, and Louis Gohmert remains as U.S. Representative.

All Propositions were approved.