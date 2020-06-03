Renshaw arrested on murder charge

After several months of investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Devail Laree Renshaw, 51, was taken into custody June 2, 2020 on a warrant for the charge of Murder (F-1). Renshaw was taken into custody in the Joaquin area by Constable Roy Cheatwood.

Renshaw was arrested in connection with the death of Harold Glyne Glaze of Mansfield that occurred in September 2019. Glaze was found unresponsive at the home of Renshaw. After preliminary autopsy results were received, the case was ruled as a homicide.

Renshaw was previously arrested on two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence in November 2019 in connection with this case.

Renshaw is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail on a one million dollar bond.