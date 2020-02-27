PRESS RELEASE: Tragic accident involving two friends

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Heston Avery, 17, of Joaquin. Avery stated that he had accidentally shot his friend Angel De La Rosa, 16, of Joaquin.

Sheriff Blackwell said deputies and investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene along with ACE EMS. Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Jackie Kirkwood arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased. An autopsy was ordered.

Avery and a 14 year-old witness, who was present at the time of the shooting, were brought to the SCSO and gave statements of what occurred.

Avery was booked into the Shelby County jail and charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide (SJF). He was arraigned by Kirkwood on a $10,000 bond and was released after posting bond.

This case is pending and will be sent to the Grand Jury. This is a very sad situation for the family of the victim. This is also very sad for Avery’s family and Avery himself who faces charges for a tragic accident that took the life of a young man who had everything to live for.

Please keep all of these families in your prayers during this time. Each of them will be reminded of this every day for the rest of their lives.

Leah Chase, SCSO Media Relations